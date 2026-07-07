How to Watch Diamondbacks-Padres Game 2: Can Zac Gallen Bounce Back?

The Arizona Diamondbacks, to no small degree, took care of business against their National League West division rival San Diego Padres on Monday night, earning a slug-heavy 8-0 win behind another excellent start by right-hander Brandon Pfaadt.

Tuesday night will provide an early opportunity for the D-backs to guarantee a split, climb above .500 and work on further securing second place in their tough division environment.

But Arizona will need to get a positive outing from one of their struggling right-handed veteran starting pitchers. Zac Gallen, coming off yet another brutal outing, is 3-8 on the season, and needs a bounce-back performance more than perhaps any other player on the roster.

Here's how you can tune in to the action for Arizona's game two matchup with the Padres in San Diego:

How to watch Diamondbacks-Padres game two

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (23) pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For this game, the instructions are relatively simple. There are no national broadcasts claiming exclusive coverage of this game. There are no options available, other than the traditional viewing methods for a standard Diamondbacks regular season game.

In short, this game will be broadcast as normal on D-backs.TV — if, of course, one has already subscribed. Fans who live out of the Arizona or California markets can view the game as part of MLB.TV's out-of-market package, which also requires a subscription.

As such, those in the San Diego area can view the game on Padres.TV as always.

Radio broadcasts are available in their usual places, as well. For Diamondbacks fans and listeners in the Arizona market, the game will be carried as usual by Arizona Sprots 98.7 FM, as well as La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM (Spanish language).

For Padres fans, the game can be listened to on KWFN 97.3 and XEMO 860.

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen desperately needs bounce-back outing

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (23) talks with catcher Adrian Del Castillo (25) and pitching coach Brian Kaplan after giving up two home runs in the 5th inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field in Phoenix, on July 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The numbers continue to get worse for Arizona's former ace. Gallen holds a 6.36 ERA, which remains the worst ERA among all qualified starting pitchers.

For as strong as the right-hander looked through the first four innings of his last start, the middle- or late-inning implosions once again took an inevitable turn. He's given up five or more runs in five of his last seven starts, and in each of his past three.

Against the Padres, Gallen holds a sturdy 3.38 ERA and a 5-4 record. He had thrown three scoreless innings in his last matchup with San Diego, but had to leave early after being struck by a comebacker.

As of this writing, the Padres' starter for Tuesday's game is still listed as "TBA."