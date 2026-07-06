How to Watch Diamondbacks-Padres Game 1: Pfaadt vs Buehler

The Arizona Diamondbacks will begin a tough seven-game California road trip with a four-game set against the San Diego Padres.

In theory, the Padres are not one of the strongest clubs remaining on the D-backs' schedule, as both teams sit at an equally-mediocre 44-45.

But the Padres pitch well, the Diamondbacks have not hit well, and the series taking place in San Diego makes for a tough matchup, regardless of recent success.

Here's how you can catch the game one action between the two NL West rival clubs on Monday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Pacific Time and Arizona time.

How to watch Diamondbacks-Padres series opener

Jun 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Walker Buehler (10) delivers during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is more than one broadcast option available to fans who wish to view game one's action.

The good news, however, is that those who have regularly subscribed to D-backs.TV (or Padres.TV for fans living within the boundaries of the San Diego market).

This will not be a national exclusive broadcast, unlike the multiple exclusive broadcasts both teams have been a part of in recent days. No additional purchase will therefore be necessary if one is already subscribed to either of those packages, or if one lives out of market and has the MLB.TV out-of-market package.

However, for those who do not use MLB.TV's streaming packages, there is an alternative option. The game will be available on FS1 (part of FOX Sports), on a national level, either on the FS1 streaming app or on the FS1 channel on cable TV or as part of a live TV streaming package.

Radio broadcasts, as always, will be available. For Arizona-based fans, it'll be on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM as usual, as well as La Campesina 101.9 FM & 860 AM (Spanish). In the San Diego area, the game will be on KWFN 97.3 and XEMO 860.

Brandon Pfaadt takes on Walker Buehler

Jun 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pfaadt is looking to continue on a positive trajectory. His last start was his first one back in the major league rotation, and it went about as well as could have been expected.

Pfaadt threw 5.1 innings in that game and gave up just one run (a solo home run to his final batter faced), while living off soft contact against an admittedly-struggling group of Giants hitters.

The righty has had a mixed bag of results against the Padres. He has a 4.64 ERA against San Diego in nine appearances, including an ugly three-inning, four-run relief outing back on April 25 in Mexico City.

Buehler has not had an excellent season, with a 4.61 season ERA, but has owned the Diamondbacks his entire career. The veteran has a 1.98 ERA and a 7-0 record in 13 appearances (12 starts) since 2018.