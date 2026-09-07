How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Royals Game 1 on Labor Day

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals will kick off a three-game series at Kauffmann Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday — putting a bow on Labor Day weekend.

It's going to be one of the earlier start times one might see on a Monday, scheduled for a 1:10 p.m. first pitch locally (Central Time) but an 11:10 a.m. morning game for fans living in Arizona.

The Royals are not exactly having one of their stronger seasons in 2026, struggling along to the tune of a 64-80 record and sitting in last place in an AL Central division that lacks much contention outside of an exciting Chicago White Sox club.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, are in the heart of a tight National League Wild Card race, battling back and forth with the San Diego Padres for that final playoff berth. Arizona has been playing mostly solid baseball of late despite a few ill-timed series losses.

With that in mind, here's how you can catch the Labor Day baseball action between these two teams on Monday morning (or afternoon).

How to watch Diamondbacks vs Royals on Labor Day

Sep 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after flying out during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks have had their fair share of national exclusive broadcasts this season, with one most recently occurring for game two of their series win over the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.

However, that was the last previously-scheduled national exclusive on Arizona's schedule. There remains a chance one of their later games gets flexed into a national slot, but for now, that will be it for the Diamondbacks.

This, of course, means Monday's game will be broadcast by MLB, as usual, for Arizona fans. Those in the Arizona market wishing to watch can tune in to D-backs.TV (subscription required) in order to watch, though it will not take any different methods from what has been standard to D-backs fans this year.

Royals fans will have access to the game via Royals.TV — also produced by MLB — or KCTV5. For fans who may be living outside of both team's respective markets, the game can be viewed via the MLB.TV out-of-market streaming package.

There will be radio options available, as well, for those who do choose not to subscribe to any one of those potential TV viewing options.

For Arizona, the game will be broadcast via Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (English language) or La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM (Spanish language). Royals fans can tune into 96.5 The Fan or Royals Radio Network.