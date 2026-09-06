D-backs Give Relieving Geraldo Perdomo Injury Update After Scary Exit

An extremely concerning moment occurred in the third inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks' eventual 3-2 win over the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo was struck in the head by a batted ball from second baseman Ketel Marte and had to exit the game early.

Perdomo had singled to lead off the inning, before getting caught in between first and second base on Marte's knock. The ball came off Marte's bat at 93 MPH and caught Perdomo in the head, though it did hit his helmet primarily.

Arizona's Geraldo Perdomo was struck in the head by a 93 mph line drive off the bat of teammate Ketel Marte and was down a few minutes before walking off the field without assistance. pic.twitter.com/3ig1cNyrug — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 6, 2026

Perdomo exited the game almost immediately, after having a conversation with trainer Max Esposito and manager Torey Lovullo. He walked off on his own power and appeared to be mostly alert.

He was replaced at shortstop by Ildemaro Vargas, who slid over from first base. Tim Tawa took over first. The Diamondbacks later reported Perdomo leaving the game with a head contusion.

Following the contest, Lovullo gave another, more positive-sounding update on Perdomo's status. It sounds as if Perdomo — and the D-backs — avoided disaster to a degree.

Torey Lovullo gives update on Geraldo Perdomo's head injury

Aug 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks base runner Geraldo Perdomo slides into home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo said that Perdomo has not gone into concussion protocol, which is a good sign he avoided serious injury and won't have to miss any time.

"He has not entered into the concussion protocol," Lovullo said, speaking to Todd Walsh of D-backs.TV. "He's just in the observation stages, and we feel like we dodged a bullet.

"Early, early lineup for tomorrow. I have him as our starting shortstop. Real good sign."

"I was very confused and I've never seen anything like it," Lovullo said. "We're all hoping that the ball was gonna clear him and it didn't."

With Perdomo out of the game, Arizona was still able to put forward enough offense and play steady enough defense to win a game. A two-run homer from Nolan Arenado two batters after Perdomo's exit was all the D-backs would need to make the game stand up.

"It was a lot of madness in about a five-minute period of time, and and we want to get him back into the dugout and get him evaluated," Lovullo said. "I'm running out there, as I'm sure everybody in the dugout is is doing as well, is who's coming in this game? And what are we gonna do if he cannot play?

"Thee boys rallied. It was Tawa who got a nice base hit. It was Vargas going to shortstop — everybody did their job."

Perdomo is in the midst of a downturn of a season compared to his MVP-level 2025, but is still hitting to a productive .252/.359/.366 slash and .725 OPS with excellent shortstop defense.

Thankfully, it sounds as if Perdomo is alright, barring a negative update.