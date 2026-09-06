Ketel Marte's Heroic Moment Leads D-backs to Massive Win over Astros

When Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte returned to his team following a strange, drama-filled two weeks' worth of absence, the outlook was relatively simple.

For as much unrest as there may have been, the Diamondbacks were ready to welcome Marte back; they needed his powerful bat back in their lineup. They needed him to help them win games again, entrenched in a tight-knit National League Wild Card race.

On Saturday night, staring down another rough offensive performance and in danger of a series sweep, Marte finally had a moment that might remind many why the All-Star second baseman was so valuable, beyond the external factors.

Ketel Marte hits massive game-tying homer

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros in the eight inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marte, who had already been showing signs of more positive at-bats in the games leading up to Saturday, put on the exact type of show that has endeared him to Arizona fans throughout recent seasons.

Facing a 3-2 deficit in the top of the eighth inning, Marte went down into an 0-2 hole against Astros right-hander AJ Blubaugh. He fouled off two pitches and took three for balls; the count flipped to 3-2.

And then, Marte did what he's done so many times before — get out his driver and hammer a breaking ball, well down below the zone, 101 MPH and 388 feet deep to right field for a clutch, game-tying home run. He knew it right away.

Ketel Marte flipped an 0-2 count to a 3-2, then golfed a breaking ball down out of the zone for a game-tying home run.



This is what he does when he’s at his best. Great to see: pic.twitter.com/zH3QxQhtGu — Alex D’Agostino (@AlexDagAZ) September 6, 2026

One half-inning later, Marte ran down a tough pop fly in foul territory, just snagging the final out of the frame to keep the game tied at 3-3 heading into extra innings. His return to the defensive side of the ball has looked sharp, as well.

Once Arizona made it to the top of the 10th Gabriel Moreno cashed in an RBI single to take a 4-3 lead. That would be all the Diamondbacks needed, thanks to a stellar performance from their bullpen.

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks' bullpen have strong night

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was not Brandon Pfaadt's most stellar performance of the season, but it was a Quality Start that gave his team a chance. Despite giving up seven hits and two walks, Pfaadt limited the damage to just three runs over 6.1 innings.

He handed it off to Arizona's bullpen, which tossed 3.2 dominant innings to secure the victory. Kevin Ginkel, Juan Morillo and Jonathan Loaisiga held the score where it was until the D-backs held a thin lead in extras.

It was Brandyn Garcia who was given the save chance, and he delivered, mowing down the top of the Astros' order without allowing the ghost runner to advance. With the win, Arizona moved into the third and final Wild Card berth, jumping the Padres, for the time being.