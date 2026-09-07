Where Diamondbacks Stand in Playoff Race After Massive Win vs Astros

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the thick of the playoff race, and their recent tseries win over the Houston Astros will only aid in their pursuit of October baseball.

Arizona, despite losing game one to the Astros in lackluster fashion, managed to piece together two comeback victories in games two and three, earning their first series win at Houston since 2012. It could not have come at a better time.

"Driving towards a playoff spot only intensifies it and it's what the game's all about," manager Torey Lovullo said, speaking to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh postgame.

"You got to love it. I think these guys are embracing what's happening. They're fighting every single inning."

Third baseman Nolan Arenado echoed that sentiment.

"These games have been pretty intense," he said. "We know how meaningful they are, and it's meaningful for [the Astros] too. They're playing for a spot also, so these are tough games. We haven't collectively been great on the offensive side, but it was great to slug, get a couple wins, and get out of here."

With that win, the Diamondbacks were able to keep pace in the Wild Card picture. Here's where Arizona stands after a tight, hard-fought series win in Houston.

Where Diamondbacks stand in playoff chase after win over Astros

Aug 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the win, the Diamondbacks gained a game's worth of ground on the San Diego Padres for the third and final Wild Card berth — for all of a few minutes. The Padres held their lead over the New York Yankees to win, 4-3, as well.

However, the Padres and Diamondbacks are out of sync by one game. Arizona has played one more game than their NL West rivals, holding a 76-68 record. The Padres are 75-68.

So, despite the win for San Diego, the Diamondbacks will go into Monday with a half-game lead on the Padres, in possession of that coveted playoff slot.

The Phillies, meanwhile, blew an early lead on Sunday. They remain a bit ahead of Arizona, San Diego and the somewhat-distant 72-72 Marlins. Philadelphia is 4.5 games up on the Diamondbacks at 80-63.

Aug 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this stage of the season, there are still technically no must-win games for the D-backs. But every series will carry some weight in this race.

Arizona will face the struggling Kansas City Royals for three games beginning Monday, though their finale-weekend series against the Padres may ultimately be the one that matters the most for this year's playoff hopes.

This picture is likely to only get tighter as September grows old. It's already starting to feel like playoff baseball in Arizona. They just need to get there.