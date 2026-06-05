Ildemaro Vargas Leaves Game After Scary Collision vs Dodgers' Muncy

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas exited the Diamondbacks' series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers after a scary collision in the fifth inning.

Vargas fielded a sharply hit ground ball quite deep down the right field line. He raced back to the first base bag, and collided with Muncy, who was rushing toward first in his own right.

Vargas spent a good deal of time down on the ground, clutching at his leg while speaking to manager Torey Lovullo and a trainer. Eventually, he was able to get up and walk off the field on his own power, however.

Vargas was replaced by Pavin Smith at first base. Muncy also exited the game and was replaced by Santiago Espinal.

Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas leaves game early

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ildemaro Vargas (6) throws to first base after fielding a grounder against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on June 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vargas' bat had cooled off of late, after his exceptional start to the 2026 season. He's hitting .283/.311/.443 to this point in the year. As a journeyman utility player for much of Vargas' career, he's rarely had such regular playing time. But even despite the regression, he's remained a productive player for the Diamondbacks.

One thing cannot be denied, however. He's playing some of the best defense of his career at first base — or just about everywhere else he's been asked to play.

First base has been his primary home this season, and he's posted a well-above-average +5 Defensive Runs Saved at that spot, despite carrying only a marginal amount of experience at the position coming into the 2026 season. He's certainly never been an everyday first baseman, which Arizona has asked of him.

If the Diamondbacks are forced to be without Vargas for an extended period of time, they will have to utilize Smith and rookie Jose Fernandez as the primary first base platoon. Smith just returned from a lengthy IL stint due to having surgery on his elbow. He was not expected to carry a major portion of the first base reps, but may have to, after all.

Beyond Vargas' numbers and defensive metrics, there's no denying he carries a positive impact on Arizona's clubhouse, with an upbeat energy and infectious personality.

The fact that he was able to walk off on his own power was a positive sign, though nothing has been revealed as to his condition in the aftermath as of this writing. It's possible he's day-to-day, but an injured list stint could be on the horizon, as well.

Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest on Vargas' condition.