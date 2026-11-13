Jake Bauers' Huge Red Sox Deal Forces Diamondbacks Into New 1B Route

The top domino in the 2026 first base free agent market has fallen.

On Friday, news broke that Milwaukee Brewers first baseman and NLCS MVP Jake Bauers would be signing with the Boston Red Sox, on a four-year deal worth $58 million.

BREAKING: First baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a four-year, $58 million contract, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 13, 2026

It's no shock to see Bauers sign a lucrative deal, given the excellent offensive season he had for a World Series-winning team. He was expected to leave in free agency. That's what happens when a player hits .266/.389/.484 with 26 homers and a 143 wRC+ (43% above average).

The Diamondbacks were a team that found themselves linked to Bauers, and for goood reason. Arizona's .636 OPS at the first base position was the worst in the majors by a relatively wide margin.

Much of the trade or free agency speculation involving the D-backs has come with regard to first base, or at the very least a left-handed power bat.

Bauers certainly would have fit that description, albeit with a less-than-ideal defensive profile at first base. But now the Diamondbacks will have to pivot, and they may need to explore alternative options to make up for that hole at first.

Where will Diamondbacks turn after Bauers comes off board?

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) speaks in a press conference before game three of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bauers would have fit offensively, but there were multiple factors that might have held Arizona back from pursuing him heavily. His new contract, while reasonable and perhaps even lower than expected, would have added a hefty chunk to a D-backs payroll that is expected to come down this offseason.

But Bauers was also worth -7 Fielding Run Value, -7 Outs Above Average and -4 Defensive Runs Saved at first. Arizona heavily values defense, and that was one aspect where they did not struggle at first base in 2026.

With the top first base option off the free agent boards, the Diamondbacks will have to pivot, likely to one of two options.

Arizona could either look to acquire a first baseman via trade, or they'll take a different approach to positional roster building entirely.

With a recent report that Nolan Arenado may take on a heavy portion of first base reps, the D-backs may avoid the first base market, instead finding a power-hitting third baseman or DH option to boost offensive output without honing in too heavily on finding an everyday first baseman.

Arizona has been mentioned as suitors for NPB slugger Teruaki Sato, who fits the power-hitting third base and outfield profile. His contract will be havier than Bauers', most likely, and would probably require some shedding of payroll to bring in via free agency.

A Ketel Marte trade could also provide that type of bat, whether directly as a return or via salary relief that would occur as a result of cutting some of Marte's contract off the books.

Regardless, Arizona is no closer to finding their long-term solution. It won't be Bauers, though that may end up working in the Diamondbacks' favor.