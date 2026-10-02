Why Diamondbacks Made Decision to Retain Torey Lovullo

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday, October 1 that Manager Torey Lovullo had been extended for two more seasons, through the end of 2028. That contract extension puts him in line with General Manager Mike Hazen, who is also signed through 2028, with a team option for 2029.

Hazen sat down with the media throng at Chase Field to walk through his thinking in bringing Lovullo back.

Why the Diamondbacks Brought Back Torey Lovullo

Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen (center) talks with Managing General Partner Ken Kendrick (left) and President and CEO Derrick Hall at spring training in 2018. Diamondbacks Spring Training | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks faced many challenges in 2026, whether it was injuries, the Ketel Marte situation, or roster deficiencies.

"The decision to bring [Lovullo] back was in consultation with [Team President and CEO Derek Hall] and [Managing General Partner Ken Kendrick] that Torey and the coaches did a really good job of keeping this team together through what was a fairly tumultuous season on a number of different fronts.

"The team played hard, had the most comeback wins in baseball. These are the characteristics of playing a brand of baseball that I appreciate and respect, and I think that leads to wins. It led to a decent amount of wins. It didn't lead to enough wins" Hazen said.

The D-backs fell just short of making the Postseason despite a 86-76 record, and were not eliminated until the very last day of the season. But Hazen felt he needed to separate that disappointment from the overall body of work.

"I tried to strip that away from the very ending around all the things that happened for the six months prior" Hazen said.

At the same time the GM took accountability for the areas that were his own towards not making the Postseason. "looking at it through the lens of what I didn't do and what the manager ultimately needs to be successful in the ways that I didn't help him be successful"

Hazen ticked off those deficiencies, such as failure to secure players to provide production for first base and DH, especially from the left side. He spoke about not adding enough pitching at the trade deadline, and having to rely on rookie starters through much of August.

Hazen praised Lovullo for getting the team to "continue to accelerate through the month of August, I think that takes a tremendous amount of leadership and stability to not let that take your season off the rails."

Hazen continually reiterated that the team falling short of making the playoffs was not acceptable. But at the same time continued to outline the things that Lovullo does right.

"I wanted to take a slightly broader view of all the good things that he does, the way he leads the coaching staff, the way he leads our organization with the class and dignity, and runs a game and manages our clubhouse, the way he treats our players, the respect he has across the game, the way we interact as a front office and with the people that work for me that interact with the coaches" Hazen said.

When it came to the Ketel Marte situation, with the star player winding up a no show for a series in Boston in August, Hazen was not willing to place blame on the manager for the handling of that situation.

"Torey dealt with it as well as possible. I think you win with star players in this game, but I've said this, I'm not blind to what the clubhouse dynamic is and what the interaction between all the players and the coaches and how that comes into winning and losing games. I'm not sure we have 86 wins if we don't have Ketel Marte" Hazen said.

Don't Throw Out the Baby with the Bathwater

Torey Lovullo answers a question during a press conference at Chase Field in Phoenix, on Oct. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hazen spoke extensively about the frustration of coming up short in making the playoffs, and continually brought the conversation back to his own failures.

"There is a choice that you make to throw away all the things that lead to you getting to certain positions and places where one or two more wins count and not being seven games away from being in a situation where one or two games count. There's no perfect way to do that. I don't think the manager is ultimately responsible for a lot of those things

"I think I'm more responsible for that than he is in some ways. But the way this works in our clubhouse, in our walls, as some things happen to our club that I feel like we come out on the other side of in a very positive fashion, I just don't want to throw that away" Hazen said.

It's Not About the Relationship Between GM and Manager

Arizona Diamondbacks Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Hazen (left) introduces the team's new manager, Torey Lovullo, during a news conference at Chase Field on Nov. 7, 2016, in Phoenix. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Much has been made about the fact that the two men are close friends. But Hazen insisted his decision wasn't about that.

"He's not here because we have a relationship. This is a bottom line business. Nobody cares about who knows who and where everybody comes from" said Hazen.

That's not to say relationship is never a factor. It does allow the two men to have frank discussions and disagreements at times.

"I do think the ability that we have to push the envelope in certain ways when it's uncomfortable because of our relationship, I think that's a value add to this process, quite frankly.

It makes it interesting at certain points of time. It's not the driving factor of why he's still the manager of his baseball team. He's the manager of his baseball team because he's a good baseball manager, period, end of story" Hazen said.

Lovullo's Evolution as a Manager

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo looks on from the dugout during their game against the San Francisco Giants on June 29, 2026, at Chase Field in Phoenix. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hazen feels that Lovullo has grown as a manger in a number of very specific ways.

"I think he's become more objective in his decision making. I thought this was the best bullpen management year he's ever had. Every one of our bullpen guys stayed healthy and dominated. That's a credit to the manager and how he's pulling the strings and managing workloads and pushing guys up to and including in the last two weeks of the season" Hazen said.

The Diamondbacks will have a long offseason to to ponder what changes and improvements they need to make to get over the hump and back into the postseason. One thing that is certain now however, is that the fate of these two men is inextricably linked. Getting back to the Postseason is the only viable path going forward.