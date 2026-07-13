Phillies Reportedly Eyeing Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have not quite rounded out their trade deadline plans, though GM Mike Hazen has noted his hope to buy this year.

But if they do attempt to start selling off pieces again, similarly to how they did at the 2025 deadline, there's one particular National League club that could be interested in a rental bat.

Diamondbacks could have buyer for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Jun 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hits a three run home run in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Philadelphia Phillies have expressed interest in veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., should he be available.

"The Phillies have included Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. among their possible trade targets for a right-handed hitting outfielder, which also includes Angels right fielder Jo Adell," Nightengale writes. "Gurriel, however, is hitting just .222 with two homers, 20 RBI and a .565 OPS in 45 games since opening the season on the IL."

Those numbers, following an 0-for-5 game at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, have gone down even further. Gurriel is now hitting .211/.259/.292, which is good for just a .551 OPS.

Jul 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Max Kepler (22) high fives designated hitter Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) after hitting a three run home run in the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Chadd Cady-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are multiple factors in play here. For one, there's the question of return.

Gurriel is an established major league player with an All-Star game on his resume, but he really hasn't hit at all this season, and his defense can be inconsistent. He tends to chase out of the zone and has not gone on one of his patented hot streaks yet this season.

So would the Phillies be willing to offer Arizona much for a player of that caliber? Likely not beyond a low-level prospect or some cash.

The D-backs would have to be looking to part with Gurriel to make that type of trade worthwhile. They'd also need one of their rookie outfielders — Tommy Troy or Ryan Waldschmidt — to show themselves capable of providing some consistency and slug from the right side. There's time for that to happen, but it doesn't feel close, yet.

Meanwhile, it's not a guarantee Arizona will even look to sell, at all. They are currently 49-47, and coming off an encouraging sweep of the Dodgers heading into the All-Star Break. If they come out of the break hot, that might force Hazen to go all-in on pushing for a Wild Card berth once again.

There's plenty of baseball still to play before these rumors turn into anything more than that. But there is a potential suitor for one of the D-backs' rental pieces.