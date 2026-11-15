New Report Links Former Top Diamondbacks Reliever to Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks are expected to see a number of their key contributors depart for other clubs in free agency, including some of their top bullpen arms.

The Diamondbacks' bullpen had a resurgent year in 2026. A major turnaround of both talent and execution led to one of Arizona's best relief corps in recent history.

But one of the very arms that was instrumental in that turnaround has been linked, in a new report, to one of Arizona's strongest rivals — the ever-dangerous Los Angeles Dodgers.

Former Diamondbacks Reliever Jonathan Loaisiga linked to Dodgers

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN insider Jesse Rogers, right-handed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga's market has begun to heat up. Five teams, Rogers reports, are in on Loaisiga, though the Dodgers are the only one mentioned by name.

Here's what Rogers wrote on X/Twitter:

Hot stove starting to simmer. Reliever Jonathan Loáisiga getting closer, per source. 5 teams involved. 2.42 ERA in 67 games last yr for Az. Dodgers among them — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 14, 2026

"Hot stove starting to simmer. Reliever Jonathan Loáisiga getting closer, per source. 5 teams involved. 2.42 ERA in 67 games last yr for Az. Dodgers among them."

That could mean Los Angeles is the team most heavily invested, though it is not necessarily a guarantee. Still, the Dodgers have the type of money to offer Loasigia a hefty contract.

One thing is certain, however. Loaisiga's 2026 season was an excellent one. His 2.42 ERA and heavy innings workload allowed him to rapidly turn into one of the more stabilizing forces in Arizona's bullpen.

Loaisiga has always been an effective reliever, but he's struggled with injuries for much of his time in the majors. That allowed the Diamondbacks to get him on a low-cost minor league contract ahead of 2026.

Spending his entire MLB career with the Yankees prior to signing in Arizona, Loaisiga had only pitched more than 50 innings once before 2026 — a brilliant 2.17 ERA season for New York over 70 innings. But injuries shortened every season following.

In 2026, he remained healthy. His results were strong, his stuff was as good as ever and his peripherals held up (3.01 xERA, 2.88 FIP). His 18.4% strikeout rate was nothing incredible, but he tied his career best with a stellar 5.0% walk rate.

The Diamondbacks are not likely to re-sign him, given the fact that he's set himself up with a robust market. It would not be a shock to see a deal worth more than $10 million per year over multiple years, which Arizona probably won't consider.

The D-backs will need to find a way to re-bolster their bullpen to a degree this offseason. In addition to Loaisiga, they also saw Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson, Dennis Santana, A.J. Puk and Taylor Clarke elect free agency.