One Pitcher The Diamondbacks Can't Afford to Not Bring Back in 2027

The Arizona Diamondbacks are going to have to navigate a reduced payroll in the 2027 season, but that doesn't mean they can afford to go without additions to the roster — or, in some cases, reunions.

The Diamondbacks have more than a few expiring contracts on their hands. Not all of them are necessarily worth bringing back, but some are of the utmost priority.

One such player is right-hander Michael Soroka, whose one-year flier turned into an extremely productive 2026 regular season.

Soroka could, technically, remain under contract next season, but a mutual option rarely results in a player staying put. It's most likely he'll test the free agent waters, even if he does return to Arizona.

But the Diamondbacks simply cannot let Soroka walk without at least attempting to bring him back. Here's why that's the case:

Why Diamondbacks must attempt to bring back Michael Soroka

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) delivers during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks signed Soroka to a one-year contract ahead of 2026 worth just $7.5 million — up to $9.5 million with certain incentives.

The right-hander was coming off a relatively poor season with the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs, in which he posted a 4.52 ERA, split between starter and reliever innings. He spent a large portion of that year on the IL.

So Soroka came relatively cheap to Arizona. But he also expressed a desire to play in Arizona at the time, based on the region itself and the Diamondbacks' young, competitive team.

But what Soroka was able to produce for Arizona was well above expectations. Though the 29-year-old certainly had a decent amount of success on his resume, injuries had hindered him since his 2019 All-Star season.

2026 was as close to that as he's come since.

Soroka pitched to a 3.41 ERA with Arizona and a 9-5 personal record. He struck out 114 batters and only walked 29. His trademark breaking ball — a "slurve," or slider-curve hybrid — was a weapon for him all season.

The Diamondbacks' rotation fluctuated all year, with injuries to and underperformance by Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Ryne Nelson led to a revloving door of less-than-effective rookies. When Soroka was on the mound, he was consistently reliable, even throwing an immaculate inning in his first start for Arizona.

The unfortunate truth is Soroka was still limited to just 116 innings, once again spending time down on the injured list. The good news is his lengthier injury was a glute strain, and not arm-related. He also spent time down with right arm/shoulder inflammation, but no surgery was needed.

After the Diamondbacks' season ended, Soroka expressed a desire to return;

"I picked this place for a reason. ... Everybody here from the players, the staff, the sports staff is a lot of good people. So I would absolutely love to return and just kind of take care of some unfinished business," he said.

"There's a lot of work to be to be done still."

Whether that means he is willing to play on an option — which would entail a raise — or would be receptive to an extension remains to be seen. Considering he still did not complete a full season, his price tag may not be astronomical, but he'll likely gather interest elsewhere.

Even if the Diamondbacks are not the ones to retain him, they have to at least attempt to.