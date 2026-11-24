The Arizona Diamondbacks were one of the clubs linked to Japanese star infield-outfield slugger Teruaki Sato, but the chances of them landing him in a sizable free agent deal seemed quite low.

As of now, those chances have officially become zero.

On Tuesday, the news broke. Sato will sign with the Chicago Cubs, where NPB stars like left-hander Shota Imanaga and outfielder Seiya Suzuki have found major league success.

The deal is for six years and $120 million. That all but confirms the Diamondbacks were not close to landing the 27-year-old star, given their payroll situation and other roster needs.

Teruaki Sato's massive deal with Cubs prices Diamondbacks out

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) gestures during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering Munetaka Murakami signed for just two years and $34 million with the Chicago White Sox last offseason, some thought Sato might come at a relatively affordable price, or at least on a shorter-term team.

Even with high-level NPB players, sometimes the major leagues can offer a new challenge, and there can be a risk offering a lengthy deal to a player who has never hit in MLB.

NPB did not pose much of a challenge to Sato last season, however. He crushed the baseball to a .306/.383/.609 slash with 39 homers — winning the triple crown in the process.

But the Diamondbacks likely could not beat an offer averaging $20 million a year over six years.

Arizona is expected to reduce its payroll to some degree this season, which leaves little room for a deal of that magnitude.

Not only that, but the D-backs still have yet to resolve the Ketel Marte situation, which will likely dictate just how much flexibility — and what roster needs — they have to maneuver.

Diamondbacks will have to look elsewhere for offense, infield help

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) is hit by a pitch during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as unrealistic a target as Sato might have been for the Diamondbacks, he would be the type of player they need. Arizona struggled offensively last season, particularly against right-handed pitching — needing a left-handed bat with some pop.

They also have a hole at first base. Sato is a third baseman, but the Diamondbacks have been considering moving Nolan Arenado to first base, which would have allowed them to potentially add a left-handed third baseman.

But with Sato off the board, the D-backs will have to look elsewhere.

The free agent market is thin at third base, led by former Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, who moved to third base in 2026. Instead of filling their offensive need via a free agent third baseman, a trade may be necessary, or a pivot toward a more DH-type hitter like a Joc Pederson reunion.

Arizona has yet to make any significant moves this offseason, but they won't be able to fill their biggest offensive need with Sato.