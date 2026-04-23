Tie Game Bugaboo Bites Paul Sewald Again in D-backs Loss

The second Andrew Benintendi swung the bat Paul Sewald spun to watch with his hand in his glove, knowing his middle middle fastball had been turned around for a three-run homer. That turned out to be the winning margin in a 4-1 Diamondbacks loss to the White Sox on Thursday as they dropped the series two games to one.

Paul Sewald Has Rough Outing

Sewald was off from the moment he came in, as he walked leadoff batter Chase Medroith, and then Edgar Quero one out later following a sacrifice. Only nine of his 19 pitches went for strikes.

It was the third time Sewald has come into a tie ball game, and the third time he was charged with a loss. He previously gave up two solo homers in a tie game to the Braves, and allowed a Ghost Runner in extra innings to score against the Mets.

In three tie games Sewald has faced 11 batters, allowed 4 hits, including three homers, walked two, and given up six runs while recording five outs.

Sewald is a perfect 7-for-7 in save situations, it should be noted. He has been extremely effective when given a save chance.

Offense Quiet in Loss

This loss was not only on Paul Sewald. The offense was only able to score one run off White Sox starter Davis Martin. That came in the first inning thanks to an Adrian Del Castillo RBI double, and they got nothing after that. Held scoreless by the White Sox bullpen, they went down in order to Seranthony Dominguez in the ninth.

The D-backs had eight hits, but drew just one walk and were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. Torey Lovullo shook up his lineup prior to the game, moving Geraldo Perdomo to the leadoff spot and dropping Ketel Marte to second and Corbin Carroll to third.

Perdomo made three quick outs his first three times up, and had a leadoff single in the 8th but was stranded. Marte had two singles and scored a run, but Carroll went 0-for-4. Ildemaro Vargas extended his hit streak to 21, 18 to start the season, with a base hit.

Michael Soroka Battles Through Five Effective Innings

Apr 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

It was somewhat of a strange outing for Michael Soroka, who went five innings and allowed just one run, leaving with the score tied up at one. He threw 17 of 22 first pitch strikes, and walked only one batter. But he had a hard time putting hitters away after getting ahead in counts.

That, combined with seven singles allowed, forced his pitched count up. He threw 101 pitches, 66 for strikes to get through the five frames. The lone run came in the third inning during a series of four straight singles.

Soroka struck out six batters and lowered his ERA to 2.60. He also has a 2.71 FIP with a stellar 34 to 7 strikeout to walk ratio in 27. 2 innings pitched on the year

Kevin Ginkel and Juan Morillo combined to record nine outs in dominant fashion before handing the ball off to Sewald for the ninth.

The D-backs fall to 14-11 and will have a day off before heading to Mexico City to take on the Padres for a two game series. Zac Gallen and Ryne Nelson will start those two games.