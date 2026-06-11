Diamondbacks Fall Back to .500 in Ugly Sweep vs Marlins

The Arizona Diamondbacks' slide continues to worsen with each passing game. On Thursday, in the finale of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins, the Diamondbacks were shut out for the second straight game, losing 2-0 at loanDepot Park to go 0-3 in the set.

Arizona's offensive issues persisted. Merrill Kelly rebounded from a tough start to his outing, but it was ultimately not enough to overcome a Marlins team that has played better baseball than their record might show this season.

With that loss, the Diamondbacks have now dropped five of their last six games, and 10 of their last 13. Arizona falls to 34-34, back down to an even .500 for the first time since May 18. And there are no signs of this slump ending any time soon.

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly pitches unlikely quality start

Jun 11, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

It did not look like Kelly was on pace for a quality start on Thursday. He allowed all three of the first batters he faced to reach in the first inning, following a blowup start against the Nationals his last time out.

But Kelly managed to limit the damage to just one run. He tossed two more scoreless innings, then ran into a bit more trouble in the fourth, allowing two singles and a walk for his second earned run.

Those would be the last batters to reach base against Kelly, however. The veteran righty set down six in a row to complete six innings of two-run baseball. He earned a quality start, allowing four hits and two walks. He did not give up an extra base hit, and he only struck out one.

Kelly was handed the official loss, though it's difficult to ask for a whole lot more than the outing he provided.

Arizona's bullpen was sharp, as well. With the game still within comeback range, left-hander Brandyn Garcia rebounded from his poor outing Tuesday with a scoreless seventh.

Closer Paul Sewald entered the eighth simply to get some work in, and stranded a one-out single. Sewald has not had to pitch in a save situation since Arizona defeated the Dodgers on June 1.

The primary issue, of course, was the Diamondbacks' offense, again.

Diamondbacks' offensive struggles continue

Jun 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For the second game in a row, the Diamondbacks went completely hitless with runners in scoring position. They went 0-for-7 in that situation Thursday, stranding nine baserunners.

Arizona only came away with three base hits on the day, in fact. They walked three times and struck out a staggering 13 times against the Miami pitching staff. Ketel Marte's leadoff double in the fourth inning was their only extra-base hit, and he was promptly stranded.

Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo went a collective 0-for-9. Not only are the Diamondbacks struggling with situational hitting, they're no longer putting many runners on base. This lack of offense will need to change soon.