Ryan Waldschmidt Exits Diamondbacks-Dodgers With Injury

Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt did not make it a full game in to his return to the major leagues before he had to exit with a potential injury.

Waldschmidt, who was in the midst of his third at-bat since his recall from the minors earlier in the day, squared to bunt in the top of the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Arizona led 6-2 at the time.

The pitch from Dodgers righty Edgardo Henriquez — which was a 99.6 MPH fastball — appeared to catch him almost directly on the hand he extended outward on the barrel of the bat.

It was not a lengthy conversation with Diamondbacks trainer Max Esposito; a frustrated-looking Waldschmidt quickly exited the game and was replaced by outfielder Jorge Barrosa. Barrosa also took over in center field.

Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt leaves after hit-by-pitch

May 31, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt (15) advances to third during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waldschmidt was brought up on Friday for the second time this season, as the corresponding move to the DFA of long-tenured first baseman Pavin Smith. Waldschmidt displayed potential in his first stint in the big leagues, but saw his OPS drop to .671 after MLB pitching began to adjust to him.

In Friday night's matchup with Los Angeles, in which Waldschmidt was given the center field start, he had gone 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts.

The Diamondbacks' outfield is not exactly thin at the moment, though Waldschmidt missing extended time would not be a positive by any means. As it stands, Arizona has Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Max Kepler sharing time in left field, with rookie Tommy Troy and utilityman Tim Tawa also more than capable of handling outfield duties if called upon.

Barrosa is an exceptional defender despite a quiet bat, while Corbin Carroll, obviously, is the everyday right fielder. Jordan Lawlar is recovering from a hamstring injury.

If Waldschmidt does require an IL stint, that would likely mean more run for Troy, who has had some success at the plate, though his .662 OPS is not eye-popping. It would undoubtedly be a frustrating development for Arizona's top prospect, however, who hit .282/.371.500 for the Reno Aces in the month of June following his option.

As of this writing, there has been no official update as to Waldschmidt's status. He did not look particularly encouraged as he left the field. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest on Waldschmidt's status as new information continues to roll out.