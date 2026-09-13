Diamondbacks DFA Long-Tenured Veteran Outfielder in New Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks, barreling toward the home stretch of a tough playoff chase, are parting ways with one of their long-tenured veteran contributors.

On Sunday morning, ahead of their rubber match finale with the Texas Rangers, the Diamondbacks have designated veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. for assignment, likely ending his tenure in Arizona.

To take his place on the expanded 28-man roster, rookie infielder Jose Fernandez has been recalled from Triple-A Reno. Fernandez is eligible to be placed on a potential postseason roster, given the fact that he was on the 40-man roster by the September 1 deadline.

Diamondbacks designate Lourdes Gurriel Jr. for assignment

Jun 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gurriel has been one of the Diamondbacks more valuable contributors, offensively and defensively, in his four-season tenure with the organization. He was a key part of Arizona's march to the World Series in the 2023 season.

But Gurriel went down with a torn ACL in the latter end of 2025, and has not been able to return to form since, battling injuries and struggling at the plate for the majority of 2026.

Gurriel hit to just a .210/.254/.290 slash and .544 OPS with two home runs this season. He played in just 51 games, spending time on the Injured List on three separate occasions.

He returned from his most recent injury — an adductor strain — on September 1, when rosters expanded, but appeared in only four games, though he had a base hit in three of them.

With Arizona's outfield continuing to get younger, there was not much playing time to be had for Gurriel, even at the DH position. It was clear the veteran's swing had not returned to what it was pre-injury, and his trademark hot streak was nowhere to be found this season.

Diamondbacks recall Jose Fernandez

Aug 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Jose Fernandez (11) fields a ground ball by San Francisco Giants infielder Shay Whitcomb during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fernandez, 22, has been one of the many Diamondbacks rookies to make at least somewhat of an impact on this year's club.

Though he's hit to just a .661 OPS, he's provided speed, mostly quality defense, and a bat that comes with a surprising amount of power, at times. He's been up and down from the big league club multiple times, most recently being sent out on August 31 when Ketel Marte was activated from the IL.

Fernandez can provide coverage at first base, third base and — if necessary — shortstop. He's fast enough to be a top-end pinch-runner option. And he hit .308 over 10 games in his most recent stint in the majors.