New Ketel Marte Trade Reports Should Be A Warning To Other Teams

Mock trades, rumors and speculation can be an important part of major league baseball's ecosystem. It's that type of dialogue that can help keep fans invested beyond watching games, grow the sport's audience and create intrigue for something that is, in essence, an entertainment product.

But it's probably best to leave all of the trade rumors surrounding Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte on the shelf.

According to a new report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, other clubs have been warned about Marte trade inquiries: Marte is going to say no to any potential trade.

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte expected to veto any trade

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (4) smiles after stealing second base against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marte has been in the spotlight for some time, and was shopped during the offseason by GM Mike Hazen and the Diamondbacks. It wasn't personal; it was part of Hazen's due diligence.

But once that offseason window passed, the chances of Marte wearing any other uniform went down drastically — to nearly zero, in fact. Marte earned full 10-and-5 rights in April, which allows him the capability to veto any trade that he does not find desirable. And according to Nightengale, that is exactly what Marte intends to do if met with any potential deal.

Nightengale noted the Tampa Bay Rays, who are expected to be very aggressive at this year's trade deadline, have expressed interest in Marte. Good luck.

"The Diamondbacks shopped Marte during the winter, but pulled him off the market before spring training. He now has 10-and-5 rights and is expected to veto all trades, which Arizona has told teams," Nightengale writes.

This news is not unexpected, by any means. Marte has made a home in the Phoenix area, and has not desired a change of scenery. Despite some of the drama that went on surrounding his off days and inexcused absence in 2025, both he and the team seem to be in a much better place.

"Arizona's my home," Marte said, through a translator, ahead of the 2025 All-Star game. "What Arizona does for me and my family, I'm so grateful. I'm not Dominican anymore. I'm from Arizona now."

Jun 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marte's 2026 season did not get off to a hot start, but he's since raised his numbers to a respectable .256/.311/.461 slash, .772 OPS and 17 homers. There's much more in there, clearly.

And since he rested against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers — which seemed to spark a bit of an overreaction from external observers — he has at least made an appearance in every single game, only getting "off" days by DH'ing or entering as a late substitution.

What the Diamondbacks choose to do at this year's deadline remains to be seen. Hazen has expressed a desire to buy, and Arizona just swept the Dodger heading into the break. But there's plenty of baseball to be played, and the D-backs are just 49-47, still 2.5 games out of the final Wild Card slot.

Regardless of what Arizona ultimately does in terms of buying or selling, however, other teams should be warned: Ketel Marte isn't going anywhere.