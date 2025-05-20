Recently-Released Dodgers Pitcher Already Cut By New Team
The Chicago White Sox designated Yoendrys Gomez for assignment Tuesday, 10 days after he was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gomez made only three appearances out of the Dodgers' bullpen after he was selected off waivers from the New York Yankees.
More news: Dodgers' Surprising Breakout Pitcher Explains the Keys to his Rapid Rise
The Dodgers DFA'd Gomez to make room for veteran right-hander J.P. Feyereisen, whose contract allowed him to be optioned to the minors. Gomez was out of options after racking up frequent flier miles back and forth with the New York Yankees from 2023-24.
Gomez's three games with the South Siders didn't go much better than his three games in Dodger blue. He allowed three runs in 3.1 innings (8.10 ERA), along with five hits, two walks, and one hit batter.
More news: Former Dodger Yasiel Puig Makes Huge Career Announcement
Gomez, 25, did little to earn a longer look in his brief time with the Dodgers. He was claimed off waivers from the Yankees on April 25.
In his final two major league appearances with the Dodgers, both against the Marlins, Gomez recorded only four outs while allowing six hits and seven runs.
More news: Dodgers All-Star Says 'Everybody Was Surprised' About Austin Barnes DFA
Gomez had a respectable 2.70 ERA in six games (10 innings) with the Yankees before he was placed on waivers. In three appearances with the Dodgers, Gomez posted a 14.54 ERA.
Predominantly a starter in the minor leagues, Gomez has made all 18 of his major league appearances as a relief pitcher. He's now 1-1 with a 5.23 ERA across 31 innings with the Yankees (2023-25), Dodgers and White Sox.
More news: Dodgers' $182 Million Pitcher Finally Gets Positive Injury Update
If Gomez goes unclaimed this time around, he can opt to remain with the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate as a depth option. According to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, Gomez lacks the major league service time or the prior outright assignment needed to reject an outright assignment in favor of free agency.
The Dodgers would appear unlikely to make a play for Gomez even if he's available. They're riding a streak of four consecutive home losses in which their pitchers have allowed 32 runs (all earned) across 36 innings, an 8.00 ERA.
More news: Former Dodgers, Cardinals Gold Glove Winner Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
Whatever upside Gomez offers as a multi-inning relief option seems, on paper at least, to be offset by his results. In 12 games this season, he has a 6.62 ERA with 20 hits, 13 earned runs, and 13 walks allowed in 17.2 innings. He's struck out only 13 batters and holds an impressively high 6.21 FIP.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.