Dodgers vs Angels on June 22: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Saturday looking to get back on track against the Los Angeles Angels. They fell in extra innings on Friday and will look to avoid being swept in this mini two-game series. Los Angeles holds a record of 47-31 on the year, sitting in first place within the National League West. The Angels come into this matchup with a record of 30-45, sitting in fourth place within the American League West.
Here's everything you need to know to get ready for the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
• TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market only)
• Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -350 / Angels +280
• Over/under: 8.5
Predictions
Los Angeles is sending right-hander Tyler Glasnow (7-5, 3.00 ERA) to the mound as they look to avoid being swept at home. Glasnow is the stopper for the Dodgers so they will be looking for a strong outing from him. The Angels are countering with righty Zach Plesac (1-0, 4.50 ERA) as they look to fully take this series. The Dodgers' bats were cooled on Friday but they find a way to break out in this one.
Dodgers 8, Angels 4
More
• Shohei Ohtani faced off against his former team for the first time and wasn't fazed by it. He blasted a home run in the game but it wasn't enough as Los Angeles ended up losing in extra innings.
• The Dodgers loss to the Angels on Friday snapped a 10-game winning streak in the Freeway series.
