Michael Busch Opens Up on Dodgers Trading Him This Offseason
Michael Busch has the city of Chicago celebrating a trade in January that sent him from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Cubs.
After homering in five consecutive games to tie a Cubs franchise record, Busch has emerged as an early National League Rookie of the Year candidate and is thriving in his new environment after being boxed out of playing time with the Dodgers.
“I’m feeling pretty good up there," says Busch. “I had so much fun during the streak. Now, I’m just trying to keep it up."
The 26-year-old has been one of the hottest hitters in Major League Baseball over the past two weeks. He leads the league with six homers, hitting .362 since April 3 with three doubles and 13 RBIs (entering Friday). The opportunity for him to play regularly and produce these numbers came because Los Angeles didn't have room for him to play. As a first baseman, he was blocked by Freddie Freeman and he couldn't be a designated hitter because of Shohei Ohtani. Mookie Betts was also playing second base at the time of the trade.
Who knew then that Gavin Lux was going to struggle at shortstop and switch positions with Betts?
Busch didn't and there's no ill feelings towards the team that drafted him with the 31st pick in 2019.
“I’ve got no hard feelings, there’s no bad blood, nothing like that," Busch told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “Everybody gets in a sense. But I’ve got pride too. You want to beat them now. It’s that competitive spirit, almost like a brotherly competitive spirit. …
“It was bittersweet getting traded, but things usually take care of themselves."
Busch has worked extremely hard to get to this point and is reaping the rewards. He feels at home even though he has only played six games at Wrigley Field.
“Since Day 1, just walking in and meeting these guys, it’s been awesome,’’ Busch said. “They’ve been so welcoming and I’m very thankful for that. They’ve made it super easy.
“Really, that’s the coolest part about all of this, being welcomed here, doing well, and helping the big-league team win.
“That’s what it’s all about, right?"