Dodgers Promote Two Pitchers, Including Minor League Strikeout Leader
The Dodgers are promoting two pitching prospects, including the minor league strikeout leader.
Right-hander Sean Linan, who leads the minor leagues with 50 strikeouts for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga, is headed to advanced Class-A Great Lakes. Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com noted the move Thursday on Bluesky.
Linan, 20, has a 44.2% strikeout rate, a 1.21 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and .146 average-against through 29.2 innings with the Quakes. The Dodgers signed Linan to an amateur contract out of Colombia in January 2022.
Pitcher Jose Rodriguez, who struck out 20 batters in 12 innings with Double-A Tulsa, is headed to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a separate transaction. Comets broadcaster Alex Freedman noted the move on Twitter/X Thursday.
Rodriguez, 23, was part of the Dodgers' 2019 international signing class out of Mexico. The 6-foot-6 right-hander has a fastball-changeup combo that he used to rack up 126 strikeouts compared to just 32 walks and 73 hits allowed in 90.2 innings across two lower levels in 2024.
Rodriguez's promotion comes despite an unsightly 8.25 ERA for the Drillers. Opponents did most of their damage against Rodriguez in his first appearance of the season, on April 4. He allowed five runs — all earned — while recording just two outs that day against the Nothwest Arkansas Naturals.
Since then, Rodriguez has allowed six earned runs and 10 hits in 11.1 innings.
Dodgers Make Major Michael Kopech Move
In a busy day for minor league transactions, the Dodgers also sent right-handed reliever Michael Kopech to Oklahoma City to begin a rehabilitation assignment.
Kopech hasn't pitched this season because of right shoulder impingement. Kopech pitched through discomfort in his right arm in the 2024 postseason, allowing three runs in nine innings across nine October appearances.
The Dodgers will look to welcome him back to a bullpen that's held up well (2.52 ERA, fifth in MLB) despite a heavy workload (25.0 innings, tied for sixth in MLB) and a rotating cast of characters this month.
Like Kopech, Rodriguez is now one step away from the big leagues — a rapid ascent for a pitcher who'd only thrown one inning above Rookie ball before last year.
Linan is a bit farther away from the big leagues, but his promotion Thursday is a strong sign that the organization does not view his gaudy numbers at Rancho Cucamonga as a fluke.
