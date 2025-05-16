Anonymous Executives Believe Dodgers Are By Far Best Team in NL West
The Los Angeles Dodgers' 2025 season has not gone as one might have imagined at this point. While they sit at the top of the National League West, many thought they'd be more dominant than they've shown.
Injuries have played a huge role in the Dodgers' failure to reach their potential thus far; however, it's way too soon to count them out. The defending champions still have a ton of baseball ahead and have yet to reach their peak in the season.
That said, MLB executives still believe they are the team to beat, especially in their division. One NL executive said the Dodgers are still the team to beat out West in a recent MLB.com article.
“It’s still the Dodgers,” an NL executive said. “They have the deepest and best lineup in baseball. The only question is whether they can withstand all of these injuries to their pitching, but they’ve had pitching injuries in past years and have gotten through them.”
An American League executive even said that L.A. has three players who could win MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards.
“Too much firepower and depth offensively and in the pen; I believe they’ll overpower the division and league, in the regular season,” an AL executive said. “[Yoshinobu] Yamamoto is on a Cy Young trajectory, and I could see [Roki] Sasaki figuring things out as he establishes himself, and run away with the ROY, while Shohei [Ohtani] makes it a clean sweep with another MVP.”
The Dodgers received 16 votes in the "Who is the best team in the National League West?" voting, while the San Diego Padres received only one vote.
Although the Dodgers have endured much of the injury bug — which has become the norm for this team — they have still proven to be the team to beat, at least in their division.
Prior to Thursday's contest against the Athletics, the Dodgers had a slight edge over the Padres for the division with a 0.5 game lead.
Not only do executives believe the Dodgers are the best team in the division, but oddsmakers love their chances of winning it for the 12th time in the last 13 years. Bet MGM says the Dodgers have -500 odds to win the West again.
