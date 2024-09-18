Another Dodgers Starter 'Very Unlikely' To Pitch Again in 2024
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed another bit of bad news on Wednesday.
Roberts told reporters that right-hander Gavin Stone is still dealing with shoulder soreness and is "very unlikely" to return this year. He still hasn’t been able to throw since he was placed on the 15-day IL because of soreness in his right shoulder.
The starting rotation's revolving door continues to spin as the manager also told reporters that Bobby Miller was optioned to Triple-A.
The 25-year-old surprised some by making the Dodgers' starting rotation out of spring training. He was set to earn some Rookie of the Year votes after a strong five months to begin his first full season as a starter for the Dodgers.
Stone posted an 11-5 record with a 3.53 ERA across 25 starts, leading the team with 140.1 innings pitched.
On June 26, he delivered the only complete game shutout by a Dodgers pitcher in 2024, giving up just four hits, no walks, and striking out seven.
In his start after the complete game on Aug. 31, Stone struggled allowing five runs on five hits in five innings. The Dodgers won 8-6 but it came with a cost. Six days later, Stone landed on the 15-day IL.
Stone was scheduled to begin a throwing program last Friday but his shoulder wouldn't allow it.
The timing of Stone’s injury already made his return this season unlikely, but Wednesday’s update confirms that the Dodgers will have to push ahead without him in their rotation.
The Dodgers' rotation health, or lack of it, has been a constant storyline all season. On the same day Roberts all but ruled out Stone from returning, they placed Tyler Glasnow on the 60-day injured list, officially ending his season.
Dustin May, River Ryan, and Emmet Sheehan all underwent season-ending surgeries earlier in the year. Stone and Glasnow are also on the IL, with slim chances of returning before the season ends. Meanwhile, Tony Gonsolin and Clayton Kershaw remain on the IL but could still contribute in the weeks ahead.
The rotation moving forward will have to be anchored by Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto who also just returned from the IL. They could be followed by Landon Knack and Walker Buehler with the fifth spot yet to be determined.
Buehler has had his challenges this year, posting a 5.54 ERA. Knack, on the other hand, has a solid 3.70 ERA but has only logged 56 career innings in the majors. Flaherty is putting together a strong season, though there are health concerns — he dealt with back issues while with the Tigers, which reportedly derailed a potential trade to the Yankees before the Dodgers swooped in and acquired him.