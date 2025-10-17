Brewers Manager Says Dodgers Are Better at 'Almost Every Position' Than Them
Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy praised the Los Angeles Dodgers, saying they are better than the Brewers at "almost every position."
The Dodgers lead the series 3-0 going into Friday's NLCS Game 4. With two more games at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles should be able to close out the series quickly, a surprising development considering how strong the Brewers were this season.
When talking to the media before the NLCS, Murphy mentioned that the Dodgers are considered the favorites on paper.
“The Dodgers are fantastic," Murphy said.
“They’re probably better at almost every position than us. But you know, it doesn’t come down to that. It’s who plays the hardest. They’re hungry. I don’t underestimate them."
The Brewers finished 97-65, securing the top seed in the National League. They were red-hot in the month of August, winning 14 games in a row and looking like a true powerhouse.
Milwaukee was expected to fight for a Wild Card spot this season at best, but they surpassed those expectations quickly.
The Chicago Cubs started the season strong, looking like the favorites to win the NL Central, but the Brewers stormed in and took control without ever looking back for the entire regular season.
The Dodgers, meanwhile, failed to meet expectations, battling hard for the NL West and missing out on a first-round playoff bye.
Throughout most of the NLCS, Murphy has been trying to craft a David vs. Goliath story, highlighting the Dodgers' star power and payroll as reasons why the Brewers are the underdogs.
“I don’t think we’re creating an underdog mentality. There’s not one of you out there that predicted us to win over 81 games this year,” Murphy said.
“Not one person. So when that happens, who are we? You know what I mean? Like, who are we?
“We don’t have the big-name payroll, we don’t have the big-name stars, although some are becoming recognizable.
“But with all that said, we’re the underdog because we are. Now, underdog meaning we’re not capable? I didn’t say not capable. I’m just saying we’re the team that nobody predicted to win over 81 games anywhere."
Underdogs or not, the Brewers face a big challenge ahead if they want to keep their season alive.
