Dave Roberts Provides Unfortunate Injury Update on Dodgers Star
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Tommy Edman to another ankle injury on Sunday, marking the second time within the past week that he has picked up an injury on his ankle.
The utility man left last week's game against the Boston Red Sox after rounding the bases, and against the Rays, he got injured in the same fashion.
He was rounding first base when he started grimacing and limped back to first. The Dodgers took him out of the game and offically diasgnosed him with a right ankle sprain.
After the game, manager Dave Roberts hinted at Edman potentially hitting the injured list once again, like he did earlier in the season for the same injury.
“It’s a recurrence of what he’s been dealing with,” Roberts told reporters
“I think once he hit the bag…I just don’t see how it’s not an IL. We’re obviously gonna get Muncy back, so that’ll probably be the move.”
This season, Edman is hitting .226/.280/.395 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs. His OPS+ is 88 over his 85 appearances. He started the season off well, but since picking up the lingering lower foot injuries, he has struggled to hit the ball.
If he does end up on the injured list, Edman will join a long list already including Max Muncy, Hyeseong Kim, and Kike Hernandez.
Muncy's return will offset the 30-year-old's absence, but as someone who can play any position, Edman's positional flexibility will be missed.
While he hasn't hit the ball well so far, the Dodgers will need him to get going for the playoffs, especially when considering his massive role in last season's title victory.
