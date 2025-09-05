Dave Roberts Reveals Why Tyler Glasnow Isn’t Starting for Dodgers on Friday
Manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday in Baltimore that right-hander Tyler Glasnow reported back tightness, prompting the Dodgers to insert Shohei Ohtani in his place as their starting pitcher for the series opener against the Orioles.
Ohtani was surprisingly listed on the Dodgers' official lineup card as their starting pitcher Friday, days after Roberts said Ohtani's next start would be delayed until Monday in Los Angeles.
The manager added the Dodgers hope to get Glasnow back on the mound early next week without placing him on the injured list.
On the bright side, it's encouraging to note that Ohtani — who was under the weather Tuesday when he was scratched in favor of Emmet Sheehan — is feeling well enough to start on short notice against the Orioles.
On the other hand, the words "Glasnow" and "back injury" evoke a sore subject, literally and figuratively.
Last season, his first with the Dodgers, Glasnow missed 18 days sandwiched around the All-Star break with lower back tightness. The 32-year-old is listed at 6-foot-8, making back injuries a perpetual concern for any pitcher of Glasnow's size — particularly as he ages.
More news: Dodgers' Mookie Betts Wins Surprising Award
An All-Star for the first time last year, Glasnow is 1-3 with a 3.41 ERA in a season limited to 14 starts because of injuries.
The 32-year-old missed all of May and June with right shoulder inflammation. Glasnow has made nine starts since returning. He's limited opponents to 32 hits and 21 walks in 50.2 innings while striking out 58, posting a 3.02 ERA in that span.
In his last start, Aug. 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Glasnow allowed four hits, three runs, did not walk a batter and struck out six over seven innings.
The Dodgers would love to have that version of Glasnow in their October rotation. For that to happen, however, he must be healthy first.
Ohtani last pitched Aug. 27, when he allowed one run in five innings in a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.
Since returning to pitching in June, Ohtani is 1-1 with a 4.18 ERA. He allowed nine runs in a span of two starts on the road in Denver and Anaheim on Aug. 13-20, and six runs in his other nine starts combined.
The Dodgers have lost five of their last six games. The Pirates, the last-place team in the National League Central, just completed a three-game sweep Thursday in Pittsburgh. The Dodgers are averaging fewer than three runs per game during their current skid.
Now, the Dodgers will turn to Ohtani to stem the tide with both his arm and his bat — while hoping Glasnow can avoid the IL.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.