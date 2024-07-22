Dodgers' 15th-round Draft Pick Says He Won't Sign: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers selected University of Georgia commit Erik Parker with the No. 460 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Parker and the Dodgers could not agree on a deal and he will play at Georgia in the 2025 campaign. The news was confirmed by Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com.
The incoming college freshman graduated from North Gwinnett High School in Georgia, where he was the No. 91 overall prospect and No. 25 shortstop in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to Perfect Game.
Before the draft, MLB.com published a deep dive into Parker's game, saying that he "uses his plus speed well on the bases and in the field."
“His quick first step and long wingspan enable him to gobble up balls at shortstop, where he has the arm strength needed to make all the necessary throws. It’s possible that he could add significant muscle to his lean 6-foot-3 frame and perhaps outgrow shortstop, though scouts are confident he can remain at the position.
“After looking overmatched at the plate on the showcase circuit last summer, Parker has begun to gain some much-needed strength. His right-handed swing looks quicker this spring, though he’ll have to prove he can handle more advanced pitching. He has the bat speed and leverage to provide 15-20 homers per season if he’s able to make quality contact.”
The Dodgers weren't banking on Parker signing with them as a late-round pick and he has the chance to improve his draft stock by playing at Georgia.