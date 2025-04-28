Dodgers All-Star Appears Headed to Injured List Based on Latest Update From Stadium
Noah Davis has a locker in the Los Angeles Dodgers' clubhouse, per the Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris.
Since Davis was recently optioned to Triple-A, the only way he would be eligible to rejoin the team is if a player was moved to the injured list. All-Star Tyler Glasnow hasn't officially been announced on the IL, but the fact that Davis is back in the clubhouse seems to hint that an IL move is imminent.
Glasnow was last on the mound Sunday as he could only muster one inning before leaving due to shoulder discomfort while warming up to pitch in the second frame.
This marked the second consecutive Glasnow outing where he had to leave early because of an injury. His previous start was cut short after four innings when leg cramps took him out after tossing just one pitch in the fifth.
The All-Star discussed his desire to figure out what has been going on, and how he can get back to his healthy and productive pitching ways.
“I’m just obsessed with trying to figure out what’s going on,” Glasnow said. “And it’s been like this for a few years, and I’m trying to find a way to stay healthy, and I’ll try to do whatever. I just don’t really have an answer right now, and I think that’s the most frustrating thing. It’s not like a lack of trying.
“It’s just kind of getting exhausting at this point. I know it’s probably exhausting for a lot of people, for me especially, but like, I feel bad for my teammates. I feel bad for people watching. … It’s a very frustrating situation for me. It’s hard.”
Last season, Glasnow's year was cut short in August as elbow tendinitis was the reason that he missed a chunk of the regular season and the entirety of the October championship run.
As for this season, manager Dave Roberts spoke after the game Sunday about how an injured list stint may be in the cards for his starting pitcher.
“We have to get him to a place that we feel (and) he feels that when he takes the mound,” said Roberts, “he can go out there and be the guy that he’s capable of being. Until we get to that point, I think that the (injured list) is certainly a conversation.”
