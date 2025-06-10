Dodgers All-Star Has Epic 7-Word Quote After Win Over Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the middle of a series with the San Diego Padres, playing on the road at the hostile Petco Park, but the Blue Crew managed to secure a win on Monday.
The game was back-and-forth, playing out like a heavyweight boxing match, with runs coming in bunches and several lead changes during the game.
There were home runs, errors, hits, walks, and clutch strikeouts during the game, as well as extra innings.
The atmosphere at the ballpark was playoff-esque with a packed house full of Friar fans and traveling Dodgers fans who made the drive down south.
After the Dodgers' extra-innings win, All-Star catcher Will Smith played down the occasion, feeling like this was just another regular-season game.
“It felt like another game in June," Smith told reporters after the game.
Smith went 1-for-4 during the Dodgers' thrilling extra innings win, hitting a home run and a sacrifice fly.
Los Angeles won the game despite Dustin May struggling once again on the mound. He gave up five runs in five innings, though the bullpen managed to keep the team in the game just enough for the offense to take the team over the top.
The Dodgers are now 1.5 games ahead of the San Fransico Giants and 2.0 games ahead of the Padres, giving them a little room in the NL West title race.
The divisional race is likely to extend to the rest of the season, especially given the Dodgers' pitching injuries that have stretched the team's pitching resources.
After the Dodgers' series with the Padres, they return to Los Angeles for a home series against the Giants and then another series with the Padres, that one at home.
