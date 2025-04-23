Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers All-Star Has Wrist Injury, Out of Lineup vs Cubs

J.P. Hoornstra

Apr 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) celebrates with first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a three run home run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. All players wore #42 for Jackie Robinson Day. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Will Smith is not in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs because of an injury.

According to David Vassegh of AM-570 on Twitter/X, Smith woke up with a sore left wrist Wednesday morning after banging it on a play at the plate Tuesday, when the All-Star catcher tagged the Cubs' Ian Happ in the sixth inning of the Dodgers' 11-10 loss.

Smith isn’t too concerned, according to Vassegh, but with a day off Thursday, manager Dave Roberts decided to give his starting catcher an extra day to recuperate.

Smith, 30, has been among the bright spots in the Dodgers' lineup through the early going in 2025. He's slashing .350/.453/.567 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 20 games.

More to come on this story ...

