Dodgers All-Star, Postseason Hero Made His Intentions Known for Free Agency
Late Sunday night, Blake Treinen agreed to a two-year, $22 million deal with the Dodgers, keeping him in Los Angeles for what could be the rest of his career.
Treinen emerged from the 2024 season as a World Series hero of sorts. He was almost untouchable during the postseason which was unexpected considering how the last couple of seasons have gone for him.
The 36-year-old enjoyed a solid season with the Dodgers, posting a 7-3 record and a 1.93 ERA over 50 appearances. He also notched a save and averaged 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
Before agreeing to a deal with the Dodgers, Treinen spoke to Alanna Rizzo, Erik Kratz and Trevor May on Foul Territory and made his intentions known about coming back to L.A.
"I will never speak poorly about the Dodgers. I obviously would welcome, with open arms, any type of deal to bring me back there,” Treinen said.
That deal came on Sunday night, as Treinen will now spend his age-37 and age-38 seasons in L.A.
Treinen had surgery in 2022 to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff in his right shoulder, which kept him out for the entire 2023 season. Despite starting a rehab assignment late in the season, ongoing shoulder discomfort cut his comeback short.
The veteran's 2024 debut was also delayed when he took a line drive to the gut during spring training and suffered a bruised lung and broken ribs.
Treinen started his season with 14 consecutive scoreless appearances before struggling on June 15, when he walked three batters and allowed a grand slam to Kansas City’s MJ Melendez in a 7-2 loss. He faced more challenges in late July, surrendering a walk-off home run to Alex Bregman in a 7-6 loss at Houston on July 27 and two solo homers to Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill in a 6-5 loss at San Diego on July 30.
He was untouchable after that.
Treinen was such a huge piece of the bullpen this season that L.A. knew they had to bring him back. He has the ability to pitch in any innings and situation, making him a reliever teams would love to have in their bullpen. Now, he'll be with the Dodgers for the next two seasons.
“There was a point in the middle of the year where he was kind of scuffling a little bit, but he’s pitched in some huge games," manager Dave Roberts said during the postseason. "To have him back to being dominant has certainly made everyone else around him better.
“To be able to deploy him at any point in time to go multiple innings, versus right and left, all of that stuff has stabilized us. He’s got a crazy-good look in his eye as far as being possessed. Honestly, I think 26 guys in that room feel that way, have that same look. But the guys in the bullpen, they’re all kind of in that good spot.”