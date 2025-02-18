Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Addresses Devastating Injury Issues LA Pitchers Have Faced
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed an abundance of pitching talent this winter, but as the 2024 season showed, there is no guarantee any or even most pitchers will remain healthy next season. The Dodgers front office conducted a study into the organization's recent pitching injuries.
Multiple meetings included club executives, pitching coaches, and medical personnel in an effort to find an answer as to why the Dodgers pitching staff had endured so many injuries in recent years.
“We dove pretty deep,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. "We were able to have some substantive discussions.”
Friedman said the team would continue to have discussions throughout spring training in an effort to preserve the health of their star-studded pitching staff.
“It’s not like we’re going to have a few more meetings here and go, ‘Alright, we’re good,’” Friedman said. “It’s going to be omnipresent for us.”
Throughout the industry, there has been an emphasis on velocity and spin, encouraging young pitchers to train differently in recent years. The new style of training has made pitchers more susceptible to injuries early in their careers.
“There’s a lot going on in youth baseball that is different than how we would set it up or how Major League Baseball would set it up,” Friedman said.
“The chicken or egg on how those things get untangled, and momentum shifted a different way, is a much bigger question,” Friedman continued. “It’s easier for us to control how things operate within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.”
One way the Dodgers tried to prepare for the unknown in 2025 is acquire depth, depth, and more depth. A majority of the Dodgers' acquisitions this winter were toward reinforcements for the pitching staff.
The Dodgers have an abundance of talent in the rotation and bullpen, but as the 2024 campaign showed, injuries can quickly sideline pitchers.
While many baseball fans will hope the Dodgers fail in their question win a consecutive championship title, the team could very well be defined by its ability to stay healthy on the mound in 2025.
