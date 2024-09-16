Dodgers Catcher Gets Brutal Health Update
The Los Angeles Dodgers have another fracture to report.
Austin Barnes told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register he had X-rays on his left big toe which showed a new fracture in a different spot from last month's fracture.
Barnes was activated from his first fracture on Aug. 29. He only missed eight games.
Barnes was removed from Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves due to a left big toe contusion.
Barnes started at catcher and played four innings before being pinch-hit for in the top of the fifth. This move was puzzling at the moment because he had just been hit on the left hand by a swing from Jorge Soler, which was ruled as catcher interference.
Barnes is now facing a very similar issue with his left big toe. The first injury occurred when he was hit by a pitch during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The backup catcher was placed on the 10-day injured list but was activated once he was eligible. At that time, Roberts noted that Barnes' future availability would depend on how well he managed and played through the ongoing discomfort.
As of Monday, Barnes has played in 52 games (39 starts) and is hitting .261/.327/.306 with three doubles, one home run, and 11 runs batted in.
Manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday in Atlanta, including Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, that Barnes hasn't been ruled out for the postseason.
Barnes is playing out the final year of a 2-year contract worth $7 million, with a $3.5 million team option for 2025.
The 34-year-old from Riverside made his MLB debut in 2015 and has since become a key component of the Dodgers' roster. In 2020, he caught the final out of the World Series — the Dodgers' only championship since 1988.
The Florida Marlins drafted Barnes in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft from Arizona State University.
As noted by Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Hunter Feduccia has been promoted from Triple-A in a corresponding move and will serve as the backup catcher to Will Smith. The Dodgers playing the Atlanta Braves in the finale of a four-game series Monday at Truist Park.
The Dodgers are looking to split the series, which holds critical implications in both the National League West and NL Wild Card races for both teams.