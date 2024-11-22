Dodgers Coach Who Left LA Has High Praise for Dave Roberts
Former Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough was introduced as the 17th manager in Miami Marlins history this week.
McCullough, who turns 45 on Dec. 27, has interviewed for similar roles before and patiently waited for the right opportunity.
Over the past decade, he’s been a key part of the Dodgers’ organization, serving as first-base coach from 2021 to 2024 and as Minor League field coordinator from 2015 to 2020. Before joining the Dodgers, he led winning teams in six of seven Minor League seasons with the Blue Jays (2006-14), earning recognition as Northwest League Manager of the Year in 2012 and Florida State League Manager of the Year in 2011.
His expertise in player development aligns perfectly with the Marlins’ vision of building from the ground up. McCullough also has high-profile supporters, including superstar Mookie Betts, whose endorsement carries significant weight.
Along with the support of his former players, McCullough learned how to manage from who he believes to be one of the best: Dave Roberts.
“Dave was such a phenomenal person," McCullough said on MLB Network. "The one thing I learned from Dave is the infectious amount of energy he had each and every day. Dave came into the clubhouse, was around the coaches, he just had a way of making you feel like you’re the only one there. He gave us staffer members a lot of autonomy and trust to go out and do our job and have the players prepared for that night’s game."
Roberts led by example and showed McCullough what it means to be a players' manager.
“I couldn’t be more thankful for having a chance to spend four years with Dave, just to see the inner workings of how much it takes to get the players prepared for a game," he added. "That’s information we get from our front office, our analytics group, and then also the legwork the staff members do with breaking down video and trying to bring some of these bits of information from a game-planning perspective to life, that were digestible for our players."
“On the player improvement side as well, how to take every bit of resource we have, try to make it livable and usable for the individuals.”
Monday may have marked the start of a new chapter with McCullough leading the way, but the groundwork began as soon as the season ended — and both parties are ready to move on to the 2025 season.