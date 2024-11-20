Walker Buehler Could Join Dodgers' NL Rival, Says MLB Insider
Walker Buehler might have thrown his last pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers. At least that's what one baseball insider suggests.
MLB Network's J.P. Morosi said the Atlanta Braves might be a perfect landing spot for the right-hander as he explores free agency.
The Braves are in dire need of reinforcements for their rotation. With Max Fried and Charlie Morton now free agents, Atlanta faces significant holes in its staff. Spencer Strider, recovering from UCL surgery, is unlikely to be available by Opening Day. The Braves currently lean on probable Cy Young winner Chris Sale, reliever-turned-starter Reynaldo López, and standout rookie Spencer Schwellenbach. Adding Buehler could provide a much-needed boost to their rotation.
Buehler returned to action in 2024 after missing the entire 2023 season recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. He logged 75.1 innings but posted a 5.38 ERA, showing signs of rust as he worked his way back. However, the postseason told a different story.
His playoff run started shakily when the Padres tagged him for six runs over five innings in his first outing. But Buehler quickly turned things around. Over his next 10 innings, he didn’t allow a single run, striking out 13 and issuing just four walks. He delivered back-to-back scoreless starts, pitching four and five innings, proving he could still thrive under pressure.
The defining moment of Buehler’s postseason came in Game 5 of the World Series. Just two days after starting Game 3, he took the mound in the ninth inning to close out the Yankees, securing a championship for Los Angeles. It was a gutsy and iconic performance, cementing his place in Dodgers history.
While his postseason success reminded everyone of his talent, questions remain after a rough regular season. As a two-time Tommy John surgery recipient, Buehler is considered a bounce-back candidate, and Morosi notes that Atlanta could be an ideal fit.
“For all these reasons… the Braves are close to home for him,” Morosi explained. “Of course, he’s got the Kentucky roots. He pitched at Vanderbilt. It’s a nice fit for him.”
Whether he stays in Los Angeles or finds a new home in Atlanta, Buehler’s next move will be one of the more intriguing storylines of the winter.