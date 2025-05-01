Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Make Trade With National League Rival, Acquire Pitcher

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 1, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Loutos (68) pitches in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia won 6-1.
Jun 1, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Loutos (68) pitches in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia won 6-1. / John Geliebter-Imagn Images
As the Dodgers embark on a long road trip featuring 10 games in 10 days, they are loading up on reinforcements for their bullpen.

Thursday, the Dodgers acquired right-handed reliever Ryan Loutos from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was first to report the move on Twitter/X.

Loutos, 26, made three appearances for the Cardinals last season without allowing a run. He began this season at Triple-A Memphis, where he's allowed three runs in eight innings (3.38 ERA) across eight relief appearances.

An undrafted free agent signee out of Washington University in St. Louis, Loutos has spent his entire professional career (2021-24) in the Cardinals organization.

Perhaps uniquely, Loutos didn't originally join the Cardinals as a pitcher. According to Goold, he joined the organization to help develop "an accessible app to allow minor leaguers easier use of data."

Loutos' background in pitching and computer science were a natural fit for the job. He ended up pitching for the Cardinals' Single-A affiliate anyway, and within a year had reached Triple-A.

In corresponding roster moves Thursday, the Dodgers placed relievers Michael Kopech and Blake Treinen on the 60-day injured list.

More to come on this story.

