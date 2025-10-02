Dodgers' Dave Roberts Calls One LA Player 'Unsung Hero'
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts heaped praise on catcher Ben Rortvedt, who has stood in for All-Star Will Smith as he recovers from a bone bruise in his hand.
Rortvedt came up for the Dodgers following Smith's injury, and was thrown into the starting spot when backup Dalton Rushing went down with injury soon after. He batted .224 in the final month of the season, and despite slowing down in the last few games of the regular season, has been great through the first couple games of the playoffs.
"Ben has been an unsung hero," said Roberts. "Just coming in here trying to replace an All-Star catcher. He has the trust in the pitchers. He's a servant first. He receives well. He throws well.
"He just understands who he is as a hitter. So to be able to kind of move runners, see pitches, put the ball in play, get hits when we need him.
"He's been fantastic. And he had big shoes to fill, but he's done a great job with the fingers, the catching, all of it."
Rortvedt went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs in the final game of the Dodgers' Wild Card series against the Cincinnati Reds, and also recorded a hit and an RBI in the opening game on Tuesday. He and Kike Hernandez were fantastic at the bottom of the order throughout the series and were a massive part of the Dodgers' success.
The Dodgers acquired Rortvedt in a three team trade at the deadline, which brought Rortvedt, Paul Gervase and Adam Serwinowski to LA in exchange for Hunter Feduccia. The Reds received Game 2's starting pitcher Zack Littell from the Tampa Bay Rays in the trade as well.
Aside from the offense Rortvedt has brought since breaking into the lineup, the catcher has also showcased solid defensive capabilities, posting a Framing Run Value and Blocking Run Value of plus-1 in his limited time in the majors this season.
The Dodgers are still yet to announce a concrete date for Smith's return, and will likely look to Rortvedt again during the NLDS, where they take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Their next series begins on Saturday, with a starting time for the opening game yet to be announced.
