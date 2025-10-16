Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Clayton Kershaw's Role in NLCS
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw hasn't seen much action this postseason outside of a two-inning outing against the Phillies in the Dodgers' lone loss of the series.
After 451 of the first 454 starts of his legendary career, Kershaw has been reimagined as an occasional reliever rather than a dominant starting pitcher.
Kershaw's only appearance in the postseason was a forgettable one. After giving up one hit in the seventh inning, Kershaw gave up two home runs and four earned runs in the eighth in the Dodgers' only loss in the postseason thus far.
"He just didn't have a great slider tonight," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the Dodgers' Oct. 8 loss to the Phillies. "I think Clayton pitches off his slider. When the slider's not there, depthy, teethy. And then the fastball command, he was working behind, too. Just the command wasn't there tonight."
With Kershaw's announcement earlier this season that he would be retiring after this year, his 18th in the major leagues, there's hope that he has another opportunity for a more inspiring final appearance on the mound.
Because of Kershaw's experience as a starter, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said ahead of the NL Championship Series against the Brewers that Kershaw could again serve as a multi-inning reliever.
"I think with Clayton, I feel you can use him against lefties, righties," Roberts told reporters. "I would say potentially it's a multi-inning situation. I don't really know the leverage, plus or minus. But he's going to be available for whatever is asked of him."
Kershaw would likely love to get an opportunity to end what has been an up and down postseason career on a high note. In the postseason, Kershaw's ERA leaps up to a 4.63 compared to his 2.53 regular season career ERA. Kershaw has had nightmarish outings in the postseason, including a six-hit, six earned-run shelling against the Diamondbacks in 2023 in which he was pulled after retiring just one batter.
Kershaw has had moderate success against the Brewers this season, seeing them twice in a 12-day span in July. In 10.1 total innings, Kershaw gave up 11 hits and three earned runs to Milwaukee.
