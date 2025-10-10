Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Probable NLCS Game 1 Starter
The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the National League Championship Series after taking down the Philadelphia Phillies in four games.
As the Dodgers look forward to their next challenge this October, one of the biggest questions is who will open the series for LA on the mound? Manager Dave Roberts insinuated that the Game 1 starter for the NLCS will likely be Shohei Ohtani.
"We're going to talk about that. But that's probably the case. But with the off day after Game 2, we don't know yet," Roberts said.
The Dodgers get three days off to set their rotation after avoiding a Game 5 against the Phillies in the NLDS. Ohtani opened the series for the Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park, and it appears he could also get the Game 1 nod in the NLCS.
The Dodgers don't know who they are playing yet, but that will be decided Saturday in a decisive Game 5 between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs.
Ohtani has lived up to his name on the bump, as he tossed six solid innings with nine strikeouts in NLDS Game 1. After allowing three earned runs in the first two innings, Ohtani was lights out after that.
While he's done well as a pitcher, the Dodgers two-way star has been somewhat disappointing in the batters box. Against the Phillies pitching staff, Ohtani was 1-for-18 with nine strikeouts and two walks.
Ahead of Thursday's Game 4 matchup, Roberts discussed Ohtani's shortcomings in the NLDS.
"I think the lefties is part of it. But I just think that his plate, his decision making hasn't been good," Roberts said of the Dodgers two-way star.
"You can see, it's balls in/off, and he's really not giving himself a chance to hit a mistake. I just think that he's in between a little bit, but the swing decisions are just not where they need to be right now. That's kind of what I see, decision making."
Now, the Dodgers will hope Ohtani can turn things around in the NLCS as they chase another World Series title.
The Dodgers need just eight more wins this postseason to become the first back-to-back World Series champions in a quarter century.
