Dodgers' Dustin May Could Start Season on Injured List
Health has been the priority for Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May this spring. Prior to his Cactus League debut, the 27-year-old had not pitched for the Dodgers since May 17, 2023.
Since then, May has undergone Tommy John revision surgery and an operation to repair a ruptured esophagus, which he sustained in a scary accident. However, he believes when he is at the pinnacle of health, nothing could stop him.
“When I’m healthy, I’m good enough to be in any rotation and I’m good enough to be at the top of any rotation when I’m healthy,” May said. “I just have to go out and be healthy. That’s all I have to do. It’s black and white. Healthy, not healthy – there’s not a lot of gray area in between.”
Nevertheless, there is a real possibility May could begin the season on the injured list. While the right-hander is still competing alongside Tony Gonsolin for the final starting spot in the rotation, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed May could start the season on a minor league rehab assignment.
It appears the Dodgers believe Gonsolin is ready to be the No. 5 starter, while May could use more time to ramp up. The right-hander could also pitch in relief for the Dodgers, but it appears L.A. prefers to use May as a starting pitcher.
While May is not hurt, he could begin the season on the injured list in order to build up in the minors. Former Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler did the same thing last season as he prepared to return after his second Tommy John surgery.
“There’s just a lot of different variables,” Roberts said, via Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times. “Obviously there’s only one spot as far as that fifth spot. But I think [Gonsolin and May] are both having really good springs.”
The Dodgers will open the season with a five-man rotation. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Roki Sasaki will be the first four starters (however, the order remains unclear) and the Dodgers are using spring to unveil the No. 5 starter.
There's no clear winner for the final spot of the rotation just yet, but one option could be having Gonsolin in the rotation and May on a minor league rehab assignment.
