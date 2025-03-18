Dodgers Fans Will Have a New and Easier Way to Watch Games in 2025
For years, Los Angeles Dodgers fans in the viewing area have struggled to watch their beloved team without having Spectrum as a cable provider.
Those days appear to be over.
In a partnership with Major League Baseball, Spectrum announced a new strreaming service called SNLA+. The app will provide 24/7 digital access to all SportsNet LA programming through the MLB app and MLB.com.
"This service, which is only available to fans in the Dodgers’ home territory, includes Dodgers games broadcast by the network, pre- and postgame coverage and original programming," Jason Foster of MLB.com writes. "Dodgers games broadcast by other networks are not included.
"Spectrum TV customers with a package that includes SportsNet LA will have access to SNLA+ on the MLB app and MLB.com. The service is also provided at no extra cost to Spectrum's existing non-video customers who use both internet and mobile services. Additionally, DirecTV customers whose package carries SportsNet LA can access the new service through authentication on the MLB app and at MLB.com."
Major League Baseball has been working to improve its viewing landscape as blackout games were a growing frustation among fans who have chosen to cut the cord.
The Dodgers, with the launch of the SNLA+, become the league's 23rd team to create a direct-to-customer in-market streaming option.
SNLA+ is also available for $29.99 per month or $199.99 annually to anyone at MLB.com/sportsnetla.
Here is how Foster explains how SNLA+ works:
Existing Spectrum customers
Current Spectrum TV customers can authenticate using their Spectrum credentials at MLB.com/getdodgers. Internet and mobile customers who had access to Dodgers games in 2024 will need to reauthenticate at the same website.
Existing DirecTV customers
Current DirecTV subscribers who have access to SportsNetLA will need to authenticate at MLB.com/getdodgers.
Everyone else
SNLA+ can be purchased directly at MLB.com/sportsnetla. Fans can then access SNLA+ via the MLB app or MLB.com.
