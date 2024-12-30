Dodgers Fans Won't Love Walker Buehler's Recent Social Media Post
Walker Buehler broke the hearts of Los Angeles Dodgers fans when he signed a one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox.
The World Series hero officially ushered in the new era of his career with a social media post that Dodgers fans won't love to see.
More news: The Dodgers Seemingly Could Have Easily Brought Back Walker Buehler
“What up Boston? #0 here… See y’all soon,” Buehler wrote in a post on X.
Buehler’s 2025 deal will include a $3.05 million signing bonus and a $15 million base salary, according to MassLive. It also features a mutual option for 2026 worth $25 million, with a $3 million buyout. Mutual options are rarely exercised but are often included to spread cash payments out, meaning Buehler will get the $3 million buyout in 2026.
His deal hits the competitive balance tax (CBT) threshold at $21.05 million, factoring in the signing bonus, base salary, and buyout. However, it could increase with performance bonuses. After returning from Tommy John surgery last season, Buehler can earn up to $2.5 million more based on the number of games he starts. He’ll receive an additional $500,000 for 20 starts, plus another $500,000 for every two starts after that, up to 28 starts (at 22, 24, 26, and 28 starts).
Buehler made an interesting choice with his uniform number, selecting No. 0. He wore No. 21 during his time with the Dodgers starting in 2018, but that number hasn’t been issued by the Red Sox since Roger Clemens left after the 1996 season.
While No. 21 hasn’t been officially retired by Boston, it’s considered off-limits. No. 0 has only been worn by two players in Red Sox history, both in the past decade. Infielder Brandon Phillips was the first to wear it during a late-season stint in 2018, followed by reliever Adam Ottavino in 2021.
The 30-year-old Buehler struggled in 2024, finishing with a 5.38 ERA, 1.553 WHIP, and 7.6 K/9 in just 16 starts following his return from Tommy John surgery. However, he contributed to Los Angeles' World Series win, posting a 3.60 ERA, 1.133 WHIP, and 7.8 K/9 across 15 postseason innings.
Boston is optimistic about a bounce-back season in 2025, but if Buehler does perform well, he likely won’t be inclined to return for the 2026 option.