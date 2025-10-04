Dodgers Finally Know Pitchers They’re Facing in NLDS Game 2, 3 vs Phillies
The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, but the pitching matchups have been unclear outside of Saturday's opener.
Although Game 1 is confirmed to be headlined by Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound with the electric Cristopher Sanchez taking the bump for Philadelphia, the Dodgers now know who they will be facing off against in Games 2 and 3.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson confirmed that the left-handed Jesus Luzardo will start Game 2 and that fellow southpaw Ranger Suarez is expected to start Game 3 with no official decision to be made until the conclusion of Game 2.
Thomson spoke on the impending challenge of battling the defending champions and knows that the Dodgers' bats have the potential to be dangerous in October. This has called for a very deliberate selection of the all-left-handed pitching choices for Games 1, 2, (and presumably) 3.
"Well, they hit a lot of home runs," said Thomson. "They've got a lot of slug in their lineup. And they proved to everyone that they can also win games and score runs without slugging.
"They've got a lot of veteran hitters that grind at-bats. They know the strike zone and they don't get out of the strike zone a whole lot. You have to pitch them very, very well."
The Dodgers have tons of power in their lineup, but their work will be cut out for them against a formidable Phillies rotation.
Sanchez stands at 6-foot-6 and is perhaps his best self when he is pitching at Citizens Bank Park.
The southpaw has a 2.50 ERA this season, and just a 1.94 mark at home. He has tossed 212 strikeouts to just 44 walks all year, contributing to his MLB-best bWAR (for pitchers) of 8.0.
Luzardo, who turned 28 years old last week, has a 3.92 ERA this season and went 15-7 to go along with a bWAR of 3.9. He has hurled 216 strikeouts to just 57 walks across 32 starts.
Suarez, a former reliever just a few short seasons ago finished his eighth season with the Phillies at a 3.20 ERA through 26 outings. He is more refined than last season (which earned him his sole All-Star nod) and looks ready to add another chapter to his impressive postseason resume.
