Dodgers Notes: Wild Card Roster Updates, Mookie Betts Confident in World Series, Roki Sasaki Closer?
The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for Saturday's NLDS Game 1 and finalizing their roster. Will Smith's status remains uncertain, but there is cautious optimism about him potentially joining the roster.
Clayton Kershaw is looking like he will, in fact, join the team as a reliever, hoping to boost the bullpen that is the clear Achilles' heel of the roster.
Regarding Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki, manager Dave Roberts offered little clarity about his role, other than that the team considers him a potential closer.
He earned the save against the Cincinnati Reds in the clinching Game 2, making his case to close games for the Dodgers.
Finally, shortstop Mookie Betts has not been shy about expressing his confidence in the team, believing they can win the World Series.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
