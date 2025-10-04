Dodgers Notes: Wild Card Roster Updates, Mookie Betts Confident in World Series, Roki Sasaki Closer?

Dodger game times for the NLDS:

• Game 1 (Saturday, Oct. 4): 3:38 PT

• Game 2 (Monday, Oct. 6): 3:08 PT

• Game 3 (Wednesday, Oct. 8): 6:08 PT

• Game 4* (Thursday, Oct. 9): 3:08 PT

Potential Game 4 Slide: If there is only one NLDS Game 4 on October. 9, then it will begin at…