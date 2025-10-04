Dodgers NLDS Roster Updates: Will Smith, Clayton Kershaw, Roki Sasaki and More
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave some updates on the team's National League Division Series roster ahead of the series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Dodgers clinched their Wild Card series in just two games, not needing the third game as they easily beat the Cincinnati Reds at home.
More news: Roki Sasaki Left Dodgers Teammates in Awe After Dominant Wild Card Performance
Now, the Dodgers turn their attention to the Phillies, the No. 2 seed in the NL and arguably the most dangerous team in baseball.
With no clear weaknesses, the Phillies boast a strong rotation, a deep lineup, and reliable relievers, making them slight favorites in the series.
On Friday, Roberts discussed the roster for the Phillies series, providing updates on players who are on the bubble or have injuries.
Will Smith Injury Update
Catcher Will Smith hasn't played since Sept. 9 with a fractured hand. He did not feature in the Wild Card series, suffer from a fractured bone in his right hand.
"He’s getting better each day. He’s going to participate in live batting practice here shortly, so we’ll gather more information. If it goes well, we’ll carry three catchers.And then as far as availability, not sure yet. But he will be available to catch," Roberts said.
"Just trying to be mindful of haven’t caught in a long time and then kind of looking at the series and the capacity he can take on.
"So those are things that are kind of going through our heads right now. Yeah, expecting this live BP to go well, him active. And from that point on, we’ll figure it out from there."
More news: Dodgers’ Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts Confident LA Can Win World Series
Smith is one of the best hitters on the team and a great arm behind the plate. With Shohei Ohtani at the DH spot, there will be limited opportunities for Smith if he can't catch. He will likely be relegated to a pinch hitter, as was the plan in the Wild Card.
Will Clayton Kershaw Be on NLDS Roster?
Kershaw is retiring at the end of the season, and although he was not on the Wild Card roster, Roberts has remained firm in his support for Kershaw and continues to say that the lefty will be on the NLDS roster.
"Yeah, he’ll be on the roster. He’s going to be out of the 'pen and used as such," Roberts said.
Is Roki Sasaki the Closer?
Dodgers right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki pitched a shutdown ninth inning to close out the series against the Reds during the ninth inning of Game 2.
The Japanese rookie missed months of action due to a shoulder injury and only made a few starts, but the Dodgers' bullpen struggles have pushed him into a high-leverage role.
After he delivered on Wednesday, Roberts was asked about Sasaki's status for Saturday.
"I think that the way he’s handled himself up to this point, there’s been no signs for me, which I had assumed, that the moment would be too big," Roberts said regarding Sasaki.
"And I have full confidence in whatever leverage role we put him in."
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.