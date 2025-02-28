Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Provides Unfortunate Update on Ankle Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman was candid when he discussed the injury to his right ankle. On Thursday, it was exactly 12 weeks from surgery the first baseman underwent earlier this offseason.
“I wish it felt like the left one, but it doesn’t,” Freeman said, describing the ankle as “good enough.”
The severity of Freeman's injury will require daily treatment. Freeman also shared he will play with a taped ankle until the All-Star break. There is also the possibility Freeman will not play in a day game after a night game to begin the season.
“Lower-body injuries are hard to rehab, especially the ankle,” Freeman said. “So I do believe it’s gonna be a lot more treatment-wise than I would like.”
And yet, Freeman is still aiming to make his Cactus League debut at first base on Sunday. The World Series MVP played in his first game of spring training Thursday as a designated hitter. Freeman went 1-for-3 with a single.
The Dodgers star injured his ankle the final week of the regular season. Although the injury would have typically taken 6-8 weeks to heal, Freeman remained in the lineup throughout the playoffs. However, he did miss a few games in the National League Division Series and Championship Series.
Freeman etched his name in Dodgers lore after hitting a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th in Game 1 of the World Series. He ended up hitting four home runs and driving in 12 RBIs en route to a World Series MVP award.
“I gave myself to the game, to the field,” Freeman said after the World Series. “I did everything I could to get onto that field. And that’s why this is really, really sweet. I’m proud of the fact that I gave everything I could to this team and I left it all out there. That’s all I try to do every single night.
“When I go home and put my head on that pillow, I ask if I gave everything I had that night. And usually it’s a yes. One hundred percent of the time it’s a yes. But this one was a little bit sweeter because I went through a lot. My teammates appreciated it. The organization appreciated it. And to end it with a championship makes all the trying times before games, what I put myself through to get on the field, worth it.”
