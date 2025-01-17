Dodgers Free Agent Predicted to Land With LA or Major NL West Rival
Spring training begins next month, but there are still a handful of talented free agents still on the market.
Reigning World Series champion starting pitcher Jack Flaherty is among free agents waiting for a deal. The competitive Roki Sasaki sweepstakes are likely contributing to the delay in a contract for Flaherty.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly still in the running for the Japanese-born free agent. Initially, there were three finalists for Sasaki, including the Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays.
But, the Padres’ recent reported signing of two international prospects suggest San Diego is no longer an option for Sasaki. That leaves the Blue Jays and Dodgers as the top contenders for the 23-year-old.
Sasaki is expected to sign a deal any day now. He must agree to a contract by Jan. 23 when his negotiating window closes. Once the race for Sasaki has ended, Flaherty will likely sign a contract shortly after.
The Los Angeles native played a critical role in the Dodgers’ World Series run. His inconsistency across his five postseason starts on the mound might be concerning for MLB teams interested in Flaherty.
However, the 29-year-old is the best starting pitcher remaining on the market other than Sasaki.
If the Dodgers do not sign Sasaki, Newsweek’s Noah Camras predicts Flaherty will stay with Los Angeles for the 2025 season.
But, the Dodgers are doing everything they can to acquire Saski. The franchise has had multiple meetings with him, including one with current players. Los Angeles is also reportedly exploring trade options that will allow them to add to their MLB-low international signing bonus pool.
Camras said that it is hard to imagine the Dodgers spending money on both right-handed starting pitchers.
If the Dodgers sign Sasaki and choose to part ways with Flaherty, Camras predicted the San Francisco Giants as an alternative landing spot for the 2014 first-round draft pick.
The Giants have failed to acquire standout starting pitchers throughout the last few years. The franchise recently signed three-time Cy Young pitcher Justin Verlander to a one-year deal. But, Verlander will turn 42 in February and is nearing the end of his career.
San Francisco also lost their ace Blake Snell to the Dodgers, who signed the free agent to a five-year deal.
It would only be fair for the Giants to get Flaherty in exchange for Snell.