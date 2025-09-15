Dodgers Have Made Decision on Roki Sasaki's Next Start
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed rookie starting pitcher Roki Sasaki will make at least one more start with Triple-A Oklahoma City, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya
Roberts said Sasaki had dealt with a calf issue, meaning he could extend his rehab assignment past 30 days. He also said he believes Sasaki is open to taking on a role as a relief pitcher if that's what the team needs.
The Dodgers placed Sasaki on the injured list May 13, and he spent an extended period of time on the sideline with a right shoulder impingement. The right-hander struggled in his eight starts prior to then, posting a 4.72 ERA through 34.1 innings pitched.
Sasaki began his rehab assignment Aug. 14 after facing live batters at Dodger Stadium, however he wasn't quite himself during his first few outings. His fastball velocity was way down from his time in MLB, and he struggled to get strikeouts.
After Sasaki's first few starts, Roberts revealed he wanted to see more out of Sasaki during his minor league performances.
“I guess the bar is high right now, because we’re in a pennant race,” Roberts said. “So to warrant pitching on our staff right now, there’s got to be urgency on his part and really dominant performance. That’s the level of where we’re at right now. That’s why, personally, I feel confident in speaking of certain expectations for Roki.
“Like I said a couple weeks ago, we’ve got to go with our best guys. And this is the time, right now. And again, Roki has gone through a lot this year. And he still has a ton of talent. We just want to see more.”
Sasaki responded well to Roberts' comments in his most recent rehab outing Sept. 9, where he threw 4.2 innings and rediscovered his velocity, striking out eight batters. Before that outing, Sasaki had struck out a combined eight batters through his first four rehab starts.
If Sasaki continues to trend upwards and produce results as he did in his latest outing, there could very well be an opportunity to steal a spot on the Dodgers roster heading into October due to their recently subpar bullpen performances.
