Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim Joins Exclusive Club With Corey Seager After Insane Feat
The Los Angeles Dodgers recently called up Hyeseong Kim who just did something that not only hasn't been seen since 2015, but was last done by a now two-time World Series MVP.
Kim has reached base in nine consecutive plate appearances, which ties Corey Seager's record for the longest such streak by a Dodgers rookie since 1958.
Kim could not have picked a better time to produce for L.A.
After being signed to a three-year, $12.5 million deal, Kim appeared to be the heir apparent to the soon-to-be vacant spot at second base, as the Dodgers traded Gavin Lux a few days later. Kim boasts four Gold Glove awards (three at second base and one at shortstop) from Korea Baseball Organization and reportedly grew up loving the Dodgers.
When concerns about the shift in velocity from KBO to MLB pitchers started to present themselves in spring training, Kim started his North American baseball career in Triple-A. His response was batting .252 with a .798 OPS before his opportunity in The Show would present itself.
Unfortunately, it came in the form of utility star Tommy Edman landing on the injured list.
Nonetheless, Kim has brought a new spark to this Dodgers team battling injuries all over the roster. In 13 games, he already has three stolen bases, five RBIs, and even his first-career home run that was smashed at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.
Manager Dave Roberts gave a glowing review when it came to Kim's .452 batting average in his sample size of MLB play.
“He just kind of has a magic wand right now,” Roberts said. “He’s taking good at-bats and putting the ball in play. And when you can do that, good things can happen.”
As for what will happen when Edman is healthy enough to return to the diamond, Kim isn't too concerned. He recently spoke on whatever happens, his sole focus is on his own game.
“I’m just going to play baseball. When I’m on the field I’m just going to play my baseball, try to get on base,” Kim said through an interpreter. “It’s hard to speculate, hard to predict what’s going to happen in the future.
“It’s not an easy opportunity to have, so I’m really having fun right now.”
